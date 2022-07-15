Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 39,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,338. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

