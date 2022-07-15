Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,673. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.