Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,391 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $108.57. 39,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

