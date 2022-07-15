Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,440 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $162.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,766. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

