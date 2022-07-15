Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.20.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.31. 17,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,727. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

