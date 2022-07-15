Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. 896,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,527,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

