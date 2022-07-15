Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 46,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 330,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

