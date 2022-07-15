Patten Group Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 166,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,779. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53.

