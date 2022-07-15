PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and $12.77 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00496402 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01719760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005050 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.