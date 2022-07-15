Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Down 53.8% in June

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 426,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 5.8 %

PKOH stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

In other news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,720. 33.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKOH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

