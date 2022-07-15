Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 306,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,748,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

