Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

TTD stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

