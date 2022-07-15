Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. HCA Healthcare makes up 0.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.24.

NYSE:HCA opened at $167.49 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

