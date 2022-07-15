Paragon Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up about 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $574,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,938. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $117.20 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

