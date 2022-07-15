Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Datadog by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,378,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.69.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.40.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,201.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock worth $10,229,920. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

