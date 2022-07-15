Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey comprises about 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

