Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,250 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 28.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 54.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

