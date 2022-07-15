Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.59.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $204.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

