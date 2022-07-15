Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 12,321 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.39 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

