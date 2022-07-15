Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 2,504,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 761,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,623. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTHRF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 280 ($3.33) in a report on Monday, April 25th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

