Pangolin Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $5.87 million and $249,930.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,158,628 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.