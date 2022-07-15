Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 5,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.19.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.