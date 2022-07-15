Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 5,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.