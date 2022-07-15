Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Panasonic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCRFY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 420,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 3.47%. Analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

