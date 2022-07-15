Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $270.02

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.02 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.12). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.14), with a volume of 20,703 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.33. The stock has a market cap of £122.77 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.25. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

