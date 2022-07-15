Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $270.02

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.02 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.12). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.14), with a volume of 20,703 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.33. The stock has a market cap of £122.77 million and a P/E ratio of 500.00.
About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.