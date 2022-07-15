PAID Network (PAID) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $47,692.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

