Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 1,161.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 878,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,849 shares in the last quarter.

