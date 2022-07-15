Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 2,915 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 689.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

