Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.45. 12,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 7,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.99% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

