Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 2,125.6% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTSKY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

