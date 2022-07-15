Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 2,125.6% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTSKY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.86.
About Otsuka
