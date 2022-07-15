Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.28. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 49,077 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

