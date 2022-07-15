OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $41.94 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.45 million, a PE ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

