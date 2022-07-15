ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.36

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 34762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ORIX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.