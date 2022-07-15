OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OCLN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.67. OriginClear has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. OriginClear had a net margin of 265.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

