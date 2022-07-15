Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $29,274.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00069562 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.