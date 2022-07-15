Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 5.9%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.22. 28,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,028,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

