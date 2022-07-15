OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

OPRX stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.17 million, a PE ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 188,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $9,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 138,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

