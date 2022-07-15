OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.
OPRX stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.17 million, a PE ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $99.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 188,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $9,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 138,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
