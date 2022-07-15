Oppenheimer Weighs in on Blackstone Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Blackstone stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

