OpenOcean Price Hits $0.0365 on Major Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $595,896.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00051993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

