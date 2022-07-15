OpenOcean Price Hits $0.0365 on Major Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $595,896.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00051993 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001844 BTC.
OpenOcean Coin Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
