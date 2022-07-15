Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Update

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Oncorus Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ONCR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncorus

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 28.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 139.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

See Also

