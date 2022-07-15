Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.30. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 39,783 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 6,889.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.