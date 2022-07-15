Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,548,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.53.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

