OKCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $244,103.91 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. OKCash has a total market cap of $244,103.91 and $1.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,436.54 or 1.00145091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00043849 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,437,725 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

