OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

OCI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$33.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. OCI has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($31.00) to €38.50 ($38.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OCI from €30.00 ($30.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($33.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

