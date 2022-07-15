Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. 52,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,625,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research firms recently commented on OII. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $15.00 price target on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $953.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 63,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

