O3Swap (O3) Price Tops $1.97

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00058255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

