O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.36.

OI stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

