Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

