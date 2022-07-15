Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NRK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 79,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,720. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 42,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $478,835.97. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,835.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $76,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

