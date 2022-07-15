Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 193,153 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,211,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,628 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 112,489 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 952,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 395,442 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

