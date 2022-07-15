Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 193,153 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
