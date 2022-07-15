Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the June 15th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,051,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 689,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

